Tuesday May 24 2022
Tuesday May 24, 2022

Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial took a bizarre turn when an unidentified woman, carrying a child claimed, “This baby is yours.”

The woman claimed Johnny Depp was the father of her child during a break of the Monday’s court proceedings after the judge left the courtroom.

The lady, standing with the child shouted, “Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor turned to the woman, simply smiled and waved at her.

She was escorted out by the deputy from the courtroom and later she disclosed that she was joking.

On Monday, the seven-person jury hearing the case listened to testimony from two doctors called as witnesses by Heard´s team and from a Hollywood industry expert.

