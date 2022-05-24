 
entertainment
'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer reveals Christian Bale's terrifying look as villain Gorr

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale's terrifying look as villain Gorr

The wait is finally over!

On Tuesday, Marvel Cinematic Universe released the first official trailer for the upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The franchise lead Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in the teaser clip. The trailer has left fans stunned as it introduces Christian Bale's villainous Gorr the God Butcher character.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who re-energized the franchise with the critically and commercially successful Thor: Ragnarok, released in 2017.


In the trailer, Waititi — who also plays the character of Korg — narrates "the story of space viking Thor Odinson," who saves Earth "for the 500th time" and sets out on a new journey and gets in shape (after putting on some weight in Avengers: Endgame).

The film brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, while Russell Crowe cameos as Zeus. Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper return.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a July 8 release.

