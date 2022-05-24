Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has performed several dangerous and iconic stunts all by himself in the movies.

However, this time, Cruise, 59, took the popular television host James Corden on a fighter jet flight and recreated an aerial stunt scene from his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise stars in the forthcoming sequel to fighter pilot thriller Top Gun, which is slated to release in cinemas on Friday (27 May).

While promoting the film during an appearance on The Late Late Show, the Mission Impossible actor took Corden up in the air as his wingman and flew him over the desert in vintage fighter jets.





“I’m very excited that James is doing this,” said Cruise, as part of the 15-minute-long segment that aired during Monday’s (23 May) episode.

Upon their arrival, the Edge of Tomorrow actor reminded Corden of their last adventure in 2018, in which they jumped out of an airplane.

In the recent episode, Corden was seen distressed and swearing as the pair undertake Top Gun training in the air, with Cruise referring to Corden as his “Goose”, a reference to one of Top Gun’s best-known characters.

“When you say I am your Goose, it makes me feel excited and then I realise that Goose dies at the end of the film,” Corden jokes.

The actors also reenacted more scenes from Top Gun: Maverick including, playing volleyball and telling stories beside a campfire before howling at the moon together.