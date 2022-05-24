 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’
Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has performed several dangerous and iconic stunts all by himself in the movies.

However, this time, Cruise, 59, took the popular television host James Corden on a fighter jet flight and recreated an aerial stunt scene from his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise stars in the forthcoming sequel to fighter pilot thriller Top Gun, which is slated to release in cinemas on Friday (27 May).

While promoting the film during an appearance on The Late Late Show, the Mission Impossible actor took Corden up in the air as his wingman and flew him over the desert in vintage fighter jets.


“I’m very excited that James is doing this,” said Cruise, as part of the 15-minute-long segment that aired during Monday’s (23 May) episode.

Upon their arrival, the Edge of Tomorrow actor reminded Corden of their last adventure in 2018, in which they jumped out of an airplane.

In the recent episode, Corden was seen distressed and swearing as the pair undertake Top Gun training in the air, with Cruise referring to Corden as his “Goose”, a reference to one of Top Gun’s best-known characters.

“When you say I am your Goose, it makes me feel excited and then I realise that Goose dies at the end of the film,” Corden jokes.

The actors also reenacted more scenes from Top Gun: Maverick including, playing volleyball and telling stories beside a campfire before howling at the moon together.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith saw his career ending as he hallucinated before Oscars slap

Will Smith saw his career ending as he hallucinated before Oscars slap
Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant

Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant
A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room

A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room
Christina Perri announces she is pregnant with second child: Watch

Christina Perri announces she is pregnant with second child: Watch
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video
Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court

Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court
Jason Momoa fought for Amber Heard to remain in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa fought for Amber Heard to remain in ‘Aquaman 2’
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale's terrifying look as villain Gorr

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale's terrifying look as villain Gorr
Johnny Depp's career was damaged through his own lawsuits: industry expert testifies

Johnny Depp's career was damaged through his own lawsuits: industry expert testifies

Cardi B reveals why she shared ‘political beliefs’ with fans: Read inside

Cardi B reveals why she shared ‘political beliefs’ with fans: Read inside
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dances to Lizzo’s song

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dances to Lizzo’s song
Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list

Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list

Latest

view all