Tuesday May 24 2022
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz’ wedding was not inspired by David and Victoria's

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared interesting details about their lavish wedding ceremony as they revealed that David Beckham and Victoria were not the inspiration behind their nuptials.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the couple shared that the 1992 wedding of singer David Bowie to supermodel Iman inspired them for their big day.

“Their (David and Victoria’s) wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic,” the actor told the outlet.

She added, “But the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie’s.”

The late musician and the supermodel tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Florence, Italy. They too posed for Vogue on a beach post wedding just as Beckham and Peltz.

Picture Credits: Vogue Magazine
Peltz added that her hair and makeup were inspired by another supermodel Claudia Schiffer while for her dress, it seems that she took the inspiration from Iman as both of them wore arm length gloves.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz picture credits: Vogue Magazine
Beckham, who opted for Dior suit just as Bowie, talked about the highlight of the wedding day for him, saying, "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress, It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn't catch my breath."


