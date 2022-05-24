 
Tuesday May 24 2022
Rebel Wilson seemingly alludes to royal family feud, says she's 'Team Harry'

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Rebel Wilson seemingly alludes to royal family feud, says she’s ‘Team Harry’

The “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson apparently alluded to the royal family rift as she was pictured with Prince Harry during his polo match in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

The Aussie actress shared a picture with the Duke of Sussex to her Instagram on Sunday, hinted at the ongoing feud among the members of the royal family as she captioned: “Team Harry.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shockwaves across the globe in 2020 when they announced they were officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

In a desperate bid to retire their royal lifestyle, Harry and Meghan relocated to Los Angeles and remained largely detached from their royal relatives, including Prince Charles, William, and Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, Prince Harry played in a polo match while Meghan Markle watched from a sideline party in Santa Barbara, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit the UK again in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

