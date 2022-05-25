Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Meghan Markle is being criticized for wiping Prince Harry's face at a polo awards ceremony.

"This shouldn't be the first thing one sees in the morning," said a body language expert.

"Can't get over it. What sort of woman would wipe their husband's face during a public outing when crowds were looking? Wouldn't a quick whisper do to let him it himself. Soooo degrading," said royal expert Angela Levin.



A user wrote, "She was just wiping off lipstick. My question is why does she always have to reach for his hand? They always have to hold hands? Jeez."

Defending Meghan Markle, journalist Marlene Koeing said, "What’s wrong with holding your husband’s hand? My husband died when he was 50 I’d give anything to be able to hold his hand again."



