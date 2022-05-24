 
Tuesday May 24 2022
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey remembered her late husband in a heart-touching post as she attended Irish singer Ruth Anne's nuptials as a bridesmaid without The Wanted star.

Taking to Instagram, the grieving wife of the late Tom star opened up about the 'bittersweet' experience of 'watching her best friend marry the love of her life' when 'seven weeks ago she lost hers'.

On Sunday Kelsey shared a photo of herself at the wedding next to an empty seat saved for Tom.

'This weekend for me was so bittersweet, I was watching my best friend marry the love of her life yet 7 weeks ago I lost mine.

'The thing about death is that even though I have suffered the most traumatic experience the world keeps turning.

'The sun keeps shining and I know Tom was watching over me especially when the sun was beaming on us all day.

'I really enjoyed myself this weekend and it was so nice to actually let my hair down and be Kelsey. I raised a glass to my boy and I know he’s up there having shots.

'There were moments when my heart would ache, moments when the tears wouldn't stop rolling down my face, and moments where I laughed until my belly hurt.

'In this crazy world - Life is for living.'


