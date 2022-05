Warner Bros has released the list of artists who will appear on the soundtrack of upcoming film "Elvis" , including rapper Eminem.

Taking to Instagram, Eminem shared a clip from the biopic featuring his voice.

The clip shared by the rapper garnered more than 3.8 million views on the Facebook-owmed app.

Elvis cast members Austin Butler, Yola, Gary Clark Jr., Shonka Dukereh, Alton Mason, and Kodi Smit-McPhee will also be featured.