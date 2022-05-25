 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Kourtney Kardashian respects Robert Kardashian's decision to skip her wedding.

The youngest brother of the Kardashian clan, Rob, missed the big fat Italy wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker, sparking concerns amongst fans.

Sources have now revealed that Rob's decision came from his discomfort being in front of the cameras.

“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” an insider shares with us, adding that the Poosh founder was “understanding” of his decision.

Kourtney and Travis were, however, joined by the rest of their family in Portofino over the weekend. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner were all present at the beautiful occasion along with their children.

