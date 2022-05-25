 
entertainment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'

Royal experts note Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ‘raging’ these days over the unrealistic double standards.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

He was quoted saying, “What's the difference, they are just showing a fun side, trying to market themselves, and of course get their projects off the ground.”

“There is a vast difference when they think about it. They're [Charles and Camilla] not doing it for money, they're doing it basically to raise profile and to show a fun side.”

“It's nothing about business, it's about a reality, soaps [are] meant to show partly a reality.”

Before concluding he added, “A close, very close, a source tells me that they're [Meghan and Harry] very kind of mismade [at the] way that whatever they do is seen as negative, bad and basically trashy, whilst something similar, you know it could be Charles and Camilla, it's lauded, it's applauded and that's the baffling bit. Particularly, that Prince Harry doesn't seemingly doesn't understand.”

