 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
AFP

Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix

By
AFP

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix
Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix

Already shedding subscribers, Netflix may also be losing some of its big-name directors, with Italian Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino telling Cannes that he is finished with streaming platforms.

"Maybe it´s because I´m becoming old, but the best thing for me is to try to make things for the big screen," Sorrentino told an audience at the Cannes Film Festival.

The director of "The Great Beauty", which won a foreign language Oscar in 2014, said the "power of the image" could only be fully realised on a big screen.

"With a TV series, it´s not easy to remember great images," he said. "I don´t (watch) movies done for TV or platforms because I don´t find what I´m looking for."

Sorrentino is one of many lauded auteurs -- including Martin Scorsese and Jane Campion -- who have benefitted from Netflix´s deep pockets in recent years.

He made TV series "The Young Pope" for the platform, as well as last year´s autobiographical film, "The Hand of God".

"The movie I made for Netflix was good for Netflix, but it´s not something (I want) to happen again," he said.

The influx of easy money was actually a problem, he added.

"For many filmmakers there was this overdose of chances to do things -- movies, TV series. We started to be very rushed," Sorrentino said.

"A good movie needs time. It was a fake opportunity. It´s important to go back to the past."

Netflix announced earlier this year that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and trimmed staff last week.

Sorrentino´s opinion will be music to the ears of the Cannes organisers, who have barred Netflix and other streamers from competing at the festival because they do not give their movies a long-enough period in cinemas.

The 51-year-old director said he was optimistic about the future of cinemas.

"At a certain point, people will get tired of watching films at home," he said.

He also criticised platforms for not using their money to finance new voices.

"Compared to the amount of money that platforms have, I never see that they invest money for younger film-makers, and they could."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says

Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says
Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Princess Charlene opens up about 'fragile' health amid royal return

Princess Charlene opens up about 'fragile' health amid royal return
‘Just one of the boys’: the schooldays that shaped Prince Charles

‘Just one of the boys’: the schooldays that shaped Prince Charles
Meghan Markle urged Thomas Markle visit would be ‘good PR’

Meghan Markle urged Thomas Markle visit would be ‘good PR’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Jennifer Lopez in distress over Ben Affleck's reluctance to marry

Jennifer Lopez in distress over Ben Affleck's reluctance to marry
Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame

Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame
Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’

Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship on the rocks: ‘Not expected to survive’

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship on the rocks: ‘Not expected to survive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'
Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

Latest

view all