Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra and others react to deadly shooting at Texas Elementary School: Deets inside

Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities react to deadly shooting at Texas Elementary School

Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and many other prominent celebrities recently condemned the heinous killings at an elementary school in Texas.



According to several media reports, a teenage gunman identified as Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School, claiming the lives of at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday.

Following this deadly mass shooting, celebrities expressed their shock over the massacre and even offer condolences for the victims and their families.

The Shake it Off hit-maker voice her “rage and grief” after learning about the murders in Uvalde.

The Quantico star wrote a heartfelt note, saying, “Condolences are not enough. There need to be more done. So tragic.”

Jenner also felt “devastating” by this tragic incident and penned down her emotion. “Another school shooting devastating, breaks my heart for these families,” she said.



However, a few celebrities including Selena Gomez, Matthew McConaughey and Kourtney Kardashian raised concerns on gun violence and even called out for enacting stricter gun control legislation in the country.



Gomez asserted that the people in power “need to stop giving lip service and change the laws to prevent these upcoming shootings”.

The Interstellar actor said that it’s time to “re-evaluate and re-negotiate”.





The reality star pleaded to lawmakers to take accountability to “protect our babies”.



