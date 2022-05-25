Kate Moss reveals truth behind staircase incident, slaps down Amber Heard's claim about Johnny Depp: Video

 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Kate Moss reveals truth behind staircase incident, slaps down Amber Heards claim about Johnny Depp: Video

Kate Moss explained the truth behind the 'staircase incident' as she testified via videolink on Wednesday, sayin she slid down some stairs because of a rainstorm and hurt her back.

The model also threw light on her relationship with Depp whom she dated in the 1990s, slapping down Amber Heard's claim about the Pirates of the Caribbean's star.

Moss revealed that during a trip to Jamaica, she slid down some stairs because of a rainstorm and hurt her back. She clarified that Depp helped her by getting her medical attention. 

 However, Heard claimed that she felt connected to Moss because of a rumour which stated Depp pushed Moss down the stairs during the holiday. 

On the stand, the Aquaman actress previously said that during an alleged altercation with Depp and her sister, she was 'reminded' of a rumour which described Depp allegedly pushing Moss down a flight of stairs.

Kate Moss is famously private about her personal life but agreed to give a testimony about her relationship with Depp and to clarify the details surrounding the incident. The final arguments are expected to be heard on Friday 27th May.

