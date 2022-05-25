 
Wednesday May 25 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan brought back into the royal fold ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reunited with the Royal Family as they are added to line up with the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton in upcoming display at Madame Tussauds.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's figures were separated from their family at Madame Tussauds in London in January 2020 after they decided to quit royal duties to live a life of their choice.

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the couple have temporarily been brought back into the fold. the royal couple's figures will remain next to the other royal waxworks until the end of the jubilee celebrations early next month.

Harry and Meghan, as well as Charles, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have also been given a makeover to mark the occasion.

It comes after Meghan and Harry announced to attend the Queen's Jubilee celebrations next weekend. The Sussexes made vow shortly after that the monarch's spokesman said they would not have a place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour because they are no longer working royals.

