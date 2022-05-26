Meghan Markle to visit her ailing father Thomas?

Meghan Markle has been urged to visit her estranged father who was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected major stroke this week.

Thomas Markle is currently believed to be in a hospital in California after suffering a stroke. Tom Bower, a journalist who is currently working on a biography of the Duchess said that Meghan has not made contact with her father but that since she has claimed to be a compassionate person, she should go and visit him.

He said: "Meghan has always said that she's a very compassionate person. "And if compassion was at all necessary right now, it would mean she would go to her father's bedside, about two and a half hours' drive south of where she lives, and give him some comfort and reassurance. We wait to see what happens."



Thomas was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Chula Vista, but had earlier been admitted to hospital in Tijuana, Mexico, where he was seen arriving with an oxygen mask on his face and flanked by paramedics.

It is not yet known whether Meghan Markle, who is estranged from him, will go to his bedside at a clinic in Chula Vista, California – only a few hours' drive from the home she shares with Prince Harry in Montecito.

