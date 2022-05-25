Katie Price shares a glimpse of son Harvey's priceless gift ahead of his 20th birthday

 
Katie Price is showing off her son Harvey's priceless gift ahead of his 20th birthday and it is simply adorable.

The former glamour model, 44, took to her Instagram Story to video piles of boxes as they were delivered to her home before the celebrations.

It comes as on Wednesday Katie was warned she faces jail after she pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by calling ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée a 'gutter s**g'.

Clearly focusing on her family the day before her court appearance Katie filmed the presents she had bought Harvey.

She wrote in the caption: '@officialmrharveyprice is a lucky man @uptheirclothing has sent the new summer collection for Harvey's birthday on Friday.

'Can you believe he will be 20. This is the only company I know that actually do large sizes.'

On Wednesday Katie warned she faces jail after she pleaded guilty.



