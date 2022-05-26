 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of 'twisting' Kate Moss incident: 'So ugly'

Thursday May 26, 2022

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of ‘twisting’ Kate Moss incident: ‘So ugly’

Johnny Depp has taken to the stand once more and accused Amber Heard of having ‘twisted’ the Kate Moss fall into “an ugly incident in her mind.”

The actor told the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom that Amber “took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind. There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs, yet she's spewed this three times...”

“I remember looking and seeing Kate coming out the door... and she slipped... she was obviously physically in pain. She was hurt, she was crying, so I ran over and grabbed her to make sure she was all right.”

Before concluding he added, “That's it... that's the whole story... I'd never heard a rumour of that before Ms Heard grabbed hold of it.”

This claim comes shortly after Kate Moss testified to the staircase incident and claimed, “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm.”

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me. [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

