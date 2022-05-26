 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: Naomi Campbell hails Kate Moss to testify for Depp

Thursday May 26, 2022

Naomi Campbell has recently shown her support for her fellow supermodel Kate Moss after the latter testified in the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

On Wednesday, Campbell turned to Instagram story to praise Moss for taking the witness stand and sharing “true details of her relationship” with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

“YES WAGON TELL IT!! @ katemossagency,” wrote the 52-year-old in the caption while calling out the nickname she has been using for her pal over the years.

Campbell also put up a screenshot of an article summarising the Zoolander actress statements during court hearing.

Earlier, Moss dismissed the Aquaman actress’ claim that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during their romantic relationship.

“He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” she said over video from Gloucester, England.

The 48-year-old testified that she fell down a flight of stairs and injured herself in Jamaica. She further added that the actor came running after hearing her scream from excruciating pain and took her to the room.

To note, Moss and Depp was considered one of the “it” couples in the 90's.

