Thursday May 26 2022
Meghan Markle accused of 'elder abuse' as father suffers stroke: 'Negligence'

Thursday May 26, 2022

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Markle is calling out the duchess for showing negligence against their father.

Samantha has accused Meghan of “watching and doing nothing” as Thomas Markle is admitted to a hospital a few hours away from her home in California.

Speaking on GB New, Samantha said that the former royal is conducting 'elder abuse; towards her dad.

“He's [Thomas] been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan - that's negligence.

“If she can't find it in her heart or have the moral conscience to step forward then shame on her.

“He doesn't have a lot of time. She's going to have to live with that for the rest of her life”.

“She could have contacted him to work things out at any time and she hasn’t. How can she watch him suffer like this? Who does that?”

Thomas Markle is currently admitted to a hospital in California. Samantha shares her father has lost speech for and it could take months to regain words.

