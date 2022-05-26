 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘never a good judge of character’ with Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth ‘never a good judge of character’ with Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth has been called out by experts and historians for never “having been a good judge of character” in anything relating to Prince Andrew.

Royal historian Dr Ed Owens made this claim in an interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “I don’t think any journalist has really held up a magnifying glass to scrutinise her personality and the positive decisions she's made as well as the negative decisions.”

“I would go so far as to say – and I say this tentatively – that the Queen isn't always a very good judge of character.

“I think there are two very striking examples that we can look to,” she also added.

“She would have consented to Prince Andrew using Buckingham Palace for the now-infamous ‘Newsnight’ interview, where he sought to categorically clear his name.”

“Then more recently, we saw how the Queen gave Andrew a prominent role at the memorial service held in honour of her late husband, the Duke in Edinburgh.”

More From Entertainment:

Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker’s Italian wedding
Meghan Markle’s ultimatum to Harry for Queen’s Jubilee: ‘Put me first!’

Meghan Markle’s ultimatum to Harry for Queen’s Jubilee: ‘Put me first!’
Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman tantalises his ladylove with sweet gesture at beach

Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman tantalises his ladylove with sweet gesture at beach
Meghan Markle warned ex-husband ‘can have axe to grind’ amid tell-all release

Meghan Markle warned ex-husband ‘can have axe to grind’ amid tell-all release
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to secretly get married this week in Jamaica: reports

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to secretly get married this week in Jamaica: reports

Nick Jonas talks about the ‘wild and magical’ season of his & Priyanka’s life after daughter

Nick Jonas talks about the ‘wild and magical’ season of his & Priyanka’s life after daughter
Victoria Beckham in awe of David Beckham’s welcome home surprise

Victoria Beckham in awe of David Beckham’s welcome home surprise
Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to meet estranged father despite major stroke

Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to meet estranged father despite major stroke
Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes her father for ‘running’ from deposition & harassing daughter

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes her father for ‘running’ from deposition & harassing daughter
Amber Heard failed to pay promised $3.5 million donations to children's hospital

Amber Heard failed to pay promised $3.5 million donations to children's hospital
Amber Heard ‘gave me a shiner’ on our honeymoon, says Johnny Depp

Amber Heard ‘gave me a shiner’ on our honeymoon, says Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp recalls calling Warner Bros to get Amber Heard role in ‘Aquaman’

Johnny Depp recalls calling Warner Bros to get Amber Heard role in ‘Aquaman’

Latest

view all