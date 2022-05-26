 
Prince Harry ‘prepared to stand his ground’ in upcoming UK trip with Meghan

Thursday May 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, and according to a close source, the couple are already ‘prepared to stand their ground’ if faced by negativity in the country.

Talking to Heat magazine, a supposed close friend of the Duchess of Sussex revealed that not only has Meghan issued an ultimatum to Prince Harry that he ‘must put her first and take no nonsense’, the duke has some ideas himself.

According to the insider: “Harry has reportedly been assured by his family that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be a harmonious get-together… and everyone wants to begin the healing process by honouring Her Majesty's celebration together, without any fighting.”

However, Meghan finds it hard to believe and still can't believe that they won't be walking on eggshells the entire time.”

The source further spilled: “Prince Harry is prepared to stand his ground and handle whatever needs handling. He will not allow anyone to upset his wife and if it comes to leaving, then he will be by her side.”

Harry and Meghan are expected to visit the UK with both their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in more than two years. 

