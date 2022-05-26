 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles feels guilty after singing about drugs and breasts in front of his mom, says 'I'm sorry'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Harry Styles feels guilty after singing about drugs and breasts in front of his mom, says Im sorry

Harry just released his new album Harry’s House, and his fans were singing along word for word at the O2 Academy in Brixton with his mum. 

Music sensation and actor Harry Styles has kicked off his new album and tour by issuing apology to his mum while live on stage performing to his fans. 

The 28-year-old, who just released his new album Harry’s House, performed for fans at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Tuesday.

The singer bashfully said “I’m sorry” after admitting that singing about drugs and breasts would be the last thing he would do in front of his mum.

The star kicked off his first tour in more than two years with the hilarious moment. He very recently dropped his brand-new album Harry’s House which is clearly already a massive success with his fans with the entire audience singing along word for word.

Once Harry moved on to his new song on the album Keep Driving, it suddenly dawned on him that his mum was in fact in the audience. He was certainly feeling a little bit awkward about singing his racy lyrics in front of his mum: “cocaine, side boob, choke her with a sea view.”

Once Harry finished the song, he shouted to fans: “I’m sorry! I never thought I’d say ‘cocaine’ and ‘side boob’ with my mother in the audience!”

More From Entertainment:

Elvis famed Austin Butler ‘confines to bed for a week’ after wrapping up the movie: Deets inside

Elvis famed Austin Butler ‘confines to bed for a week’ after wrapping up the movie: Deets inside
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Jubilee visit to be ‘very stressful’ for William, Kate

Prince Harry, Meghan’s Jubilee visit to be ‘very stressful’ for William, Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit at ‘naughty corner’ at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit at ‘naughty corner’ at Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp impressed by a witness during her testimony on Amber Heard's airport fight and arrest

Johnny Depp impressed by a witness during her testimony on Amber Heard's airport fight and arrest
Madonna drops teary-eyed video to condemn Texas school shooting

Madonna drops teary-eyed video to condemn Texas school shooting
Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of Alec Baldwin cradling her growing baby bump

Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of Alec Baldwin cradling her growing baby bump
Johnny Depp's reaction to ex Kate Moss' testimony sparks frenzy

Johnny Depp's reaction to ex Kate Moss' testimony sparks frenzy
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about filming show’s final series: ‘I was crying every day’

Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about filming show’s final series: ‘I was crying every day’
Thomas Markle’s stroke causing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘major conundrum’

Thomas Markle’s stroke causing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘major conundrum’
Kevin Spacey charged for sexually assaulting three men

Kevin Spacey charged for sexually assaulting three men
Tom Cruise finally opens up on Henry Cavill's beard in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Tom Cruise finally opens up on Henry Cavill's beard in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Kendall Jenner reaction to Kim Kardashian’s selection for Vogue’s March cover: Deets inside

Kendall Jenner reaction to Kim Kardashian’s selection for Vogue’s March cover: Deets inside

Latest

view all