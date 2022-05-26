Queen to ‘go out of her way’ to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to UK

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be landing in the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, and according to a royal expert, the monarch can be expected to plan a ‘special welcome’ for them, reported The Daily Mail.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, the Queen might try to make up for not inviting the Sussexes on the Buckingham Palace balcony by ‘going out of her way’ to welcome them.

Fitzwilliam told the outlet: “The Queen has stressed that they are much loved members of the royal family but their presence was always going to be controversial.”

He went on to state: “Given the fact that there will be worldwide interest in their appearance, it would not be surprising if a special welcome was extended to them in some form by the Queen. She specialises in kindly gestures and this is important.”



