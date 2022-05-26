 
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Male domestic violence survivors see trial as ‘turning point’

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Male domestic violence survivors see trial as ‘turning point’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation case is getting closer to its conclusion.

The ongoing trial has grabbed massive attention in the media and sparked debate about men vs women and the difference in justice delivered when the latter is the abuser.

During the trial, as Depp claimed that he was a victim of Heard's abusive conduct, several men have come forward and shared their experiences with abusive women.

Those, who have experienced domestic violence, have shared that they believe Depp's lawsuit is a pivotal change for all male survivors.

Earlier this month, a recording was played in the courtroom, in which Heard challenged Depp to recognize that he was a domestic violence survivor.

“Tell people it was a fair fight and see what the jury and judge think. Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them, ‘I, Johnny Depp, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence, and it was a fair fight,’ and see if people believe or side with you,” Heard said in the audio.

Depp testified that he was a domestic violence survivor. He told the courtroom: “Yes. I am.”

Depp has sued Heard with a $50 million defamation lawsuit over an article she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, implying he abused her.

