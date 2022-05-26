Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice stepping into limelight following Andrew's downfall

Princess Beatrice is stepping into the limelight to help the Queen following her father Prince Andrew's downfall.

The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter has made regular public appearances this spring, enjoying both solo outings and the company of her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at official engagements.



The 33-year-old princess, who welcomed her daughter Sienna in September 2021, also attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace as one of a host of royals who were standing in for the Queen, who missed this year's garden parties amid ongoing mobility issues.



She has also visited the Chelsea Flower Show alongside Edo and the Royal Windsor Horse Show for a Platinum Jubilee celebration this month.

In April, she joined members of the Swedish royal family in Stockholm to attend the World Dyslexia Assembly Sweden.

Beatrice has previously been seen as rather private, having had a surprise secret wedding on 17 July 2020, and reportedly held a 'private christening' for her daughter earlier this month.

Ingrid Seward told FEMAIL Beatrice 'wants to help her grandmother as much as she can' after Prince Andrew was cast out of the monarchy over his civil sexual assault case.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, added that the Queen's granddaughter is 'reliable' and 'trusted' by the Firm and seen as 'much more confident' since welcoming her daughter and marrying Edo.