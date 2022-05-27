 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?
Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?

Amber Heard’s lawyer cross-examined Johnny Depp about his claims that his ex-wife punched him in the face on the couple’s honeymoon amid the bombshell lawsuit.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Benjamin Rottenborn showed the jury a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star a day before he was allegedly assaulted at the hands of the Aquaman star.

The photos that were posted on social media revealed a bruise below Depp’s left eye which happens to be the same place he alleged Heard hit him.

However, Depp testified that it was an effect caused by a ‘side light’.

When Rottenborn pointed out that the photos were not taken from the side, Depp said, “Light on the side will cause (eye) bone to appear sunken.”

“Whatever mark it is, sunburn, shadow, you had that same mark before you got on the train,” the lawyer said.

“It's pretty difficult to get a sunburn on the train,” Depp said while claiming that another photo was edited.

“That looks like the eyes have been photoshopped,” he said.

The Hollywood A-lister explained, “These things could happen very quickly. If you disagreed. I don't look like myself much but it certainly looks like me with a black eye.”

“It would be difficult to start getting into digital processing with several people on the shot,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle hoped to 'bump into' Meghan Markle before stroke

Thomas Markle hoped to 'bump into' Meghan Markle before stroke
Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding

Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding
Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service

Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service
Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh express grief over Ray Liotta’s demise

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh express grief over Ray Liotta’s demise
Alec Baldwin’s mother passes away: ‘My mother taught me about second acts’

Alec Baldwin’s mother passes away: ‘My mother taught me about second acts’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crafting a 'game plan' against further failures

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crafting a 'game plan' against further failures
Queen Elizabeth’s major records during 70 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth’s major records during 70 years on throne
Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation

Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation
Amber Heard tongue slips, admits to writing the op-ed for Johnny Depp: Watch

Amber Heard tongue slips, admits to writing the op-ed for Johnny Depp: Watch
Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?

Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?
Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in

Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in

Latest

view all