Scott Disick celebrates 39th birthday with his kids, ‘Biggest blessing’

US reality TV star Scott Disick rang in his 39th birthday on Thursday (on May 26).

To mark the special occasion, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reunited with his three children, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, after their European getaway.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Disick posted a heartwarming video of his kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, climbing on top of him while laughing and yelling.





“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!” he captioned the clip.

The birthday festivities came days after the former Flip It Like Disick star and the Poosh founder’s kids flew to Portofino, Italy, to watch their mother exchange vows with Travis Barker, 46, for a third time.

While he was invited to the ceremony, Disick did not attend his ex's lavish destination wedding in Italy.

Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer in front of close family and friends, one week after they got legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif.