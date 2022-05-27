 
Friday May 27 2022
'Euphoria' actor Dominic Fike slammed for ‘weird’ Amber Heard comments

Friday May 27, 2022

Euphoria actor Dominic Fike has landed in hot waters after he reportedly made ‘weird’ comments about Amber Heard amid the ongoing defamation battle.

The 26-year-old reportedly touched up on the bombshell trial during his performance at a university in Chicago this week.

During his bizarre remarks, Fike said that he fantasized about the Aquaman actor beating him up.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their absolute disappointment in Fike as one user wrote, “disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim”.

“dominic fike is another example of why i don’t support many famous people anymore cause literally every time i do they end up being a complete weirdo,” another Tweet read.

