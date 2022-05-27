 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘relieved’ after Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir faces delay

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

File Footage


Queen Elizabeth is said to be ‘relieved’ after it emerged that her grandson Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all, touted to be ‘explosive’, may have been delayed after all, reported Express UK.

Prince Harry’s memoir, which is due to be published sometime this year, is reportedly the cause of much worry in the royal household with several royal experts saying that it could contain more explosive claims like the ones the Duke of Sussex made during his Oprah Winfrey interview.

Now, Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has commented on news that the memoir could come later than expected saying: “As the Queen looks forward to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week, Her Majesty may have been relieved to hear that her grandson Prince Harry’s memoirs could have been put on hold.”

He added: “The book, which is likely to be explosive and has caused much nervousness among courtiers, still does not have a publication date, even though it was expected to be released later this year.”

