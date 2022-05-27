 
Friday May 27 2022
‘Frail’ Queen forced to take a ‘break’ at Balmoral before Jubilee weekend

Friday May 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly retreated to Balmoral for a ‘short break’ before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations start this weekend, reported Express UK.

A royal source confirmed to the outlet on Friday that the 96-year-old monarch had travelled to her Scottish home of Balmoral yesterday, May 26, in an effort to allow herself some rest before celebrations begin on June 2.

The trip comes as concerns over the Queen’s health have continued to rise over the past few months, despite the monarch appearing in good spirits in recent sightings.

According to close sources earlier, the Queen is understood to suffer from ‘episodic mobility issues’ which could be a reason for her short trip to Scotland.

The Queen is already expected to have a limited role in her Jubilee celebrations due to her declining health. 


