Friday May 27 2022
'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise pens special message for fans ahead of film’s release

Friday May 27, 2022

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick released worldwide today on May 27.

Fans are praising the sequel to 1986's classic Top Gun in initial reviews, with many calling the film ‘one of the best action movies of this year.’

Ahead of the film’s release, Crusie, who reprised his role as Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the sequel, shared a message for his fans on Twitter.

The 59-year-old star tweeted, “36 years after the first film, Top Gun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the Top Gun: Maverick film also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Jay Ellis in pivotal roles.

Connelly will be seen essaying the role of Penny Benjamin, Maverick's new love interest in the actioner. 

