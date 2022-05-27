 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk asks followers ‘who do you trust less?’ Twitter responds Amber Heard’s name

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Elon Musk asks followers ‘who do you trust less?’ Twitter responds Amber Heard’s name
Elon Musk asks followers ‘who do you trust less?’ Twitter responds Amber Heard’s name

Tech tycoon Elon Musk created a poll on Twitter and asked his more than 95 million followers ‘who do they trust less?’

On Friday, the Tesla founder gave his Twitter users two choices, which were ‘Billionaires’ or ‘Politicians’ for the poll.

While numerous users reacted to his question, several Johnny Depp fans also took to the micro-blogging site and shared their take on his tweet.

Responding to Musk’s question, many Twitter users quoted Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard’s name.

For the unversed, the Aquaman actress allegedly had an affair with the Tesla owner and cheated on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

During Depp and Heard’s ongoing defamation trial, Musk was supposed to testify but later refused to take the stands.

Moreover, after six weeks of Depp and Heard's defamation trial, the jury is now hearing closing arguments.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

More From Entertainment:

'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise pens special message for fans ahead of film’s release

'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise pens special message for fans ahead of film’s release
Queen’s ‘heartbreaking’ confession about royal duty revealed by biographer

Queen’s ‘heartbreaking’ confession about royal duty revealed by biographer
‘Frail’ Queen forced to take a ‘break’ at Balmoral before Jubilee weekend

‘Frail’ Queen forced to take a ‘break’ at Balmoral before Jubilee weekend
Queen Elizabeth ‘relieved’ after Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir faces delay

Queen Elizabeth ‘relieved’ after Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir faces delay
Michael Jackson’s son Prince shares dad's video to condemn Texas shooting: Watch

Michael Jackson’s son Prince shares dad's video to condemn Texas shooting: Watch
Johnny Depp’s humble gesture outside court leaves fans in awe, video goes viral

Johnny Depp’s humble gesture outside court leaves fans in awe, video goes viral
Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten III make red-carpet debut as a couple

Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten III make red-carpet debut as a couple
'Euphoria' actor Dominic Fike slammed for ‘weird’ Amber Heard comments

'Euphoria' actor Dominic Fike slammed for ‘weird’ Amber Heard comments
Kendall Jenner 'chopping a cucumber' yet again! Photo

Kendall Jenner 'chopping a cucumber' yet again! Photo
Johnny Depp to reunite with ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice 2’?

Johnny Depp to reunite with ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice 2’?
Prince Harry might break promise on memoir as Netflix mounts on the pressure

Prince Harry might break promise on memoir as Netflix mounts on the pressure
Kourtney Kardashian's prediction about Kim's dating life leaves fans shocked

Kourtney Kardashian's prediction about Kim's dating life leaves fans shocked

Latest

view all