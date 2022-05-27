Johnny Depp’s heartwarming hug with lawyer goes viral as case closes: See

Johnny Depp’s legal team presented their closing arguments on Friday in his defamation suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s defence team presented their closing arguments to the jury on Friday in his defamation suit against ex-Amber Heard, and the actor’s warm hug shared with his attorney Ben Chew has already taken the internet by storm.

According to Newsweek, Depp supporters took to social media to widely share snippets of Depp and Chew sharing a hug as the lawyer returned to his seat beside him after presenting an emotional closing argument.

During his arguments, Chew’s voice appeared to shake as he said: “It is about restoring his lost reputation. It's about showing Mr. Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for. It is.”

“And it's about restoring Mr. Depp's name and standing in the community to the fullest extent that you can, and you can do something.”

Depp was seen smiling as Chew returned to his seat, and then hugged his lawyer, with one Twitter sharing the clip with the caption: “I'm speechless... Ben's words teared me up... And this hug burst my heart.”

Another tweeted, "Watching Ben Chew getting emotional and fighting to not tear up during his closing statement was really one of the most touching things in this trial, and there were many. What a great lawyer and empathetic human being."

People also commented Depp’s legal team comprising of Chew and co-counsel Camille Vasquez, with one fan writing: “Can I just take a moment to congratulate the amazing work that Johnny Depp's lawyers did this entire trial. Nothing but class all the way, with credible witnesses.”

The jury is expected to start deliberation on the case on Friday afternoon, and if a verdict cannot be reached the same day, the deliberations will then resume after the Memorial Day weekend.