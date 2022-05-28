 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp defamation trial made Amber Heard life ‘pure hell’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp defamation trial made Amber Heard life ‘pure hell’
Johnny Depp defamation trial made Amber Heard life ‘pure hell’

Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has said that the Johnny Depp defamation suit had made her client’s life ‘pure hell.’

During the closing arguments on Friday, Elaine said the defamation suit filed against the Aquaman star by Johnny Depp and a campaign of "global humiliation" has made her life "pure hell."

She told the jury, "It has destroyed her life. This has consumed her. She´s getting death threats.”

Bredehoft went on to say any damage to Depp´s career was self-inflicted.

The AFP quoted Heard’s lawyer as saying, “We´re asking you to finally hold this man responsible. He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.

"He´s blamed everybody in the world -- his agent, his manager, his lawyer, Amber, his friends, everybody."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber honours late grandmother Carol Baldwin with heart-warming tribute

Hailey Bieber honours late grandmother Carol Baldwin with heart-warming tribute
Johnny Depp’s attorneys rubbish Amber Heard’s first amendment claim

Johnny Depp’s attorneys rubbish Amber Heard’s first amendment claim
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bracing from impact’ as royal fans ‘unleash fury’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bracing from impact’ as royal fans ‘unleash fury’
Piers Morgan's pal on Johnny Depp, Kate Moss past: 'Not for one NYC second'

Piers Morgan's pal on Johnny Depp, Kate Moss past: 'Not for one NYC second'
Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’

Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’
Camilla Vasquez says Amber Heard 'hit Johnny where it hurt-his children': Watch

Camilla Vasquez says Amber Heard 'hit Johnny where it hurt-his children': Watch
Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch

Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle
Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider
Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer

Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer
Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding

Latest

view all