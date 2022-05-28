 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘everybody mortified’ with absence

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘everybody mortified’ with absence
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘everybody mortified’ with absence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left the entire Firm “utterly mortified” following their absence from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee preparations.

Royal biographer and author Andrew Morton made this revelation with a warning.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “With the Queen as head of state, the Jubilee is both a family and state event.”

“The Sussexes are attending the family events. Is it an olive branch? Yes, I think everybody would have been mortified if they had stayed in California.”

Before concluding he even added, “Especially as Harry had made a flying visit to see the Queen to Holland on his way to the Invictus Games.”

More From Entertainment:

Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions

Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Fans nearly come to blows outside court

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Fans nearly come to blows outside court
Kelly Osbourne completes one year sobriety after relapse: Photo

Kelly Osbourne completes one year sobriety after relapse: Photo
Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding
Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards

Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’
Britney Spears ‘planning comeback of the decade’?: Insider

Britney Spears ‘planning comeback of the decade’?: Insider
Johnny Depp ‘already won’ explosive trial against Amber Heard: claim experts

Johnny Depp ‘already won’ explosive trial against Amber Heard: claim experts
Amber Heard lawyer says she should win even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Amber Heard lawyer says she should win even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian only let him see three of their kids

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian only let him see three of their kids
Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it

Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it
Depp-Heard trial interrupted by 'Amber Alert' alarm in court: Watch

Depp-Heard trial interrupted by 'Amber Alert' alarm in court: Watch

Latest

view all