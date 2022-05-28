Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘everybody mortified’ with absence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left the entire Firm “utterly mortified” following their absence from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee preparations.

Royal biographer and author Andrew Morton made this revelation with a warning.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “With the Queen as head of state, the Jubilee is both a family and state event.”

“The Sussexes are attending the family events. Is it an olive branch? Yes, I think everybody would have been mortified if they had stayed in California.”

Before concluding he even added, “Especially as Harry had made a flying visit to see the Queen to Holland on his way to the Invictus Games.”