Saturday May 28 2022
Queen Jubilee to have 'major seating issue', Meghan will be sent to 'naughty corner'

Saturday May 28, 2022

Queen aides will have a difficult time planning seating arrangements for her Platinum Jubilee celebration in Summer.

In June, all of the royal family will gather in London to make the monarch's 70 years as the Head of State.

Meanwhile, royal expert Angela Levin believes that the seating is going to be a "big issue", especially when it comes to placing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"They couldn't have them near the Queen, Charles and William because they are no longer working royals".

All the senior royals, including Prince Charles, William and their wives, would be seated in a "long front row" to avoid tension.

The couple could be eventually sent to the "naughty corner" to sit alongside Prince Andrew. However, an ideal scenario according to Ms Levin is to have the Sussexes with Andrew's daughters.

She said: "I would expect them to be seated with Princess Eugenie, who they remain close to."

