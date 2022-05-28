Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm as she shared rare glimpses from sister Kourtney Kardashian’s dreamy wedding ceremony to musician Travis Barker on Friday.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 43, tied the knot with the love of her life Barker in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony, held at Castello Brown on May 22.

The SKIMS founder, 41, posted a carousel of photographs from Kourtney's lavish wedding on Instagram. In the shared pictures, Kim was seen posing with her oldest daughter North, eight, in a spectacular sheer black lace gown ahead of the wedding ceremony.





'KRAVIS FOREVER,' The Kardashians alum captioned the breathtaking images, referring to Kourtney and her musician husband Barker, 46.

For the occasion, Kim and North twined in gothic ensembles. In one of the shared pictures, Kim was seen kissing her daughter. The adorable snap left fans in awe.

Kim, who recently recreated the iconic Marilyn Monroe look for an event, accessorized her stunning outfit with exquisite gold and gem cross necklace.

She wore her freshly colored blonde hair in a sophisticated updo and finished her look with a smokey make-up pallet for the event.

North, on the other hand, wore a flowing black robe, as did her younger daughter Chicago, four, and boys Saint, six, and Psalm, three.