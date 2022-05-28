 
Britney Spears’ attorney ‘can prove’ ‘corrupt conservatorship’ governance by Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ legal team believes he can “prove” dad Jamie Spears ran the conservatorship ‘corruptly’.

This claim has been made during the lawyer’s interview with TMZ.

There, he was quoted accusing the singer’s father of having ran “a corrupted and conflicted conservatorship that stripped his daughter of certain fundamental liberties.”

Even documents filed to the court reveals Jamie “continues to harass and bully Britney Spears by, among other things, failing to cooperate with his discovery … and actually noticing his daughter’s deposition, even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions.”

