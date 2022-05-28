 
Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘monumental transition’ and ‘coming of age’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly in a ‘coming of age’ transition experts warn.

The Sun's former royal editor, Duncan Larcombe made this claim fairly recently.

He got candid during the latest episode of The Royal Beat and was quoted saying, “Since they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last year, we've seen a transition of this couple. [They] make no mistake, it's been a monumental transition.”

“They've swapped their waxed jackets and walks with their dogs for tiaras, ballgowns and velvet with walks down the red carpet with Tom Cruise.”

“So this is about that coming of age, you know, we've seen Prince Charles and now we are seeing this couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales in-waiting.”

