Sunday May 29 2022
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or

Sunday May 29, 2022

"Triangle of Sadness", a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced.

The film festival kicked into full swing for its 75th anniversary edition, returning to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions.

Exploring notions of beauty and privilege, the film sends two models on a luxury cruise -- only to leave them stranded on a deserted island with a handful of the staff and billionaire guests. The toilet attendant proves to have the best survival skills and social structures are upended.

"The thing about Östlund is that he makes you laugh, but he also makes you think," said Variety in its review of the film. "No matter what sphere he tackles, we’re bound to see the world differently."

The festival awarded two films the Jury prize: "Close", a film by Belgian director Lukas Dhont and "Stars at Noon," by French director Claire Denis.

For its 75th anniversary edition, the festival returned to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions...Reuters 

