Sunday May 29 2022
Thousands react as Jennifer Aniston shares video to pay tribute to Ellen DeGeneres

Thousands of people reacted when Jennifer Aniston paid an emotional tribute to her friend Ellen DeGeneres as the Ellen Show came to an end.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a video that contained clips from her appearances on the show.

"19 years.Boy, that went by in a flash.We all need laughter I'm our lives and that's something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many.You're gonna be missed," she captioned her post.

Her video dedicated to Ellen got almost half a million views within a few minutes.

