Anne-Marie and her new boyfriend Slowthai ‘hurl abuse’ at bouncers in London

Sunday May 29 2022
Sunday May 29, 2022

English singer Anne-Marie's cosy date night turned into an unpleasant affair when her new love interest Slowthai ‘hurled abuse’ at doormen in London.

According to The Mirror, the Rockabye hitmaker was spotted arriving hand-in-hand with her beau at a club.

However, the 27-year-old rapper got mad at bouncers when he was ejected from the venue.

The outlet reported that the 31-year-old singer was seen trying to pull him away while the hip-hop artist yelled, “Do you know who my family are, you (expletive)?”

Photo Credit: The Mirror
“Welcome to the family, yeah... you want to see something? You think you’re a serious guy? Let’s see how serious you are,” he was heard saying.

An onlooker also spilt the beans on the incident while saying, “Anne-Marie was seen trying to stop her partner as he hurled abuse at the doorman. He was pretty riled up.

“Eventually, the pair walked up the road and got into a waiting van. They seemed like they were a couple,” the outlet quoted. 

