Sunday May 29 2022
Sunday May 29, 2022

Amber Heard pleads with Johnny Depp amid defamation case

Amber Heard used her final few moments on the stand, before deliberations to issue a plea against the ‘smear campaign’ that’s been launched.

The plea has been issued in a pre-recorded conversation recorded back in 2016 and has gone viral since the closing arguments.

In it, the Aquaman star was heard saying, “I’m being called a liar and a gold-digger.”

“I’m not lying about any of this [expletive] and I’m not after any of your money,” she even added at the time.

“I was trying to get Johnny to stop the smear campaign that he launched, Johnny told me that he would ruin me. That no one would ever touch me - professionally that no one would ever work with me again. That I would never work again. That he would ruin my career.”

Before concluding she claimed, “He was calling me a liar and he was forcing me to prove it and I knew that wasn’t going to be good for him and I kept saying don’t make me prove it... but he was calling me a liar.”

