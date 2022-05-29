Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’

Experts blast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a warning after rumours about their return to the UK hit mainstream media.

Royal columnist Amanda Platell voiced this warning in a piece for the Daily Mail.

It reads, “Given that kind of form, I shudder to think what Megs might have dreamed up to grab the Jubilee limelight.”

“I’d remind her the coming days are a celebration of the indefatigable Queen who has dedicated her life to service, not self-service.”

“Having abandoned their royal duties and Britain, vilified the ‘racist’ Royal Family and heaped opprobrium on Prince William and Prince Charles, what right do the Sussexes even have to be here?”

“Will Oprah Winfrey fly in with them to rain on the Queen’s parade? I believe I speak for many when I say: Harry and Meghan, you are not welcome. Please just stay away.”