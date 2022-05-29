 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records
Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records

Amber Heard once got candid to discuss her paranoia around ‘her private life' as the actor revealed that she used a different name on her bank records.

Heard, who has been facing off her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in a bombshell lawsuit, starred in a 2013 thriller film called Paranoia.

During the promotions of the film, Heard talked to BlackTree TV to dish on her life in the ‘public eye’.

“I think living this life, if you’re in the public eye at all, you have to learn to kind of always look over your shoulder,” Heard said.

“You have to kind of always watch your back. I mean, I think it was like nine or so years ago that I stopped using my real name online and stopped, you know, bank records in a different name,” she revealed.

“All of those things that you have to do in this line of work to make sure you have a private life is actually pretty relevant to this in a way,” she added.

The Aquaman actor also shared that she’s ‘not very tech-savvy.’

“I can change a fanbelt in my car, I can work on the car, I can help rebuild a bumper, or I mean, rebuild a carburettor if I need to. But I can’t e-mail without some assistance, it’s bad,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting
Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video

Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’
What is an 'op-ed' and why did the piece destroy Johnny Depp life, career?

What is an 'op-ed' and why did the piece destroy Johnny Depp life, career?
Kylie, Kendall Jenner shower love over Kourtney in BTS pics from wedding

Kylie, Kendall Jenner shower love over Kourtney in BTS pics from wedding
Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker’s kids revealed: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker’s kids revealed: Insider
Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think

Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think
Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings

Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings
Johnny Depp’s lawyers call Amber Heard a ‘deeply troubled person’

Johnny Depp’s lawyers call Amber Heard a ‘deeply troubled person’
Britney Spears attorney slams Jamie Spears amid legal tiff: ‘Traumatizing his own kid!’

Britney Spears attorney slams Jamie Spears amid legal tiff: ‘Traumatizing his own kid!’
William, Harry 'regularly' Face Timing, introducing their kids online before Jubilee

William, Harry 'regularly' Face Timing, introducing their kids online before Jubilee
Disney+ launches couple of new 'Star Wars' series

Disney+ launches couple of new 'Star Wars' series

Latest

view all