Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

File Footage

Prince Harry will return to the UK with his family this week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and a royal expert believes that he won’t receive much of a welcome from his brother and father, Prince William and Charles.



Talking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s trip isn’t to end their rift with the royal family but only for the sake of the Queen.

He added that members of the royal family, including Charles, William, and Kate Middleton, aren’t also too keen on mingling much with the Sussexes because of their tendency to speak to the media.

“Of course, when they do comeback, they Royals won't say anything to them apart from pleasantries because they won't want it reported back and put on, you know, 'Harry and Meghan sat with Oprah' again,” said Larcombe.

He then continued: “It's very difficult for William and Charles to say anything to them because that trust has been sold, to put it bluntly.”

He then added that the presence of their kids, Archie and Lilibet, might be the only welcome distraction from the frostiness.