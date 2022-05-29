Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Kim Kardashian's amazing fan has got a striking tattoo on hand in tribute to Pete Davidson's ladylove.

One of Kardashian's followers shared a look at their new ink on Instagram, and the reality star could not stop showering love on her super fan and reshared it.

The fan wrote as caption: "When I said 15 years ago that I'll love you forever, I really meant it," followed by a heart emoji.

Previously, Pete Davidson got a tattoo on her body to impress his ladylove Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old was impressed by the comedian's loveable gesture and lavished praise on him.

Kim revealed in a TV show that Pete has branded her name on chest, and wants it like a 'scar'.

Now, one of her die-hard fans tried to win Kardashian's heart by following in Pete's footsteps. The American media personality responded to her new lover in the same way as she did to her 28-year-old beau.

And Kim re-shared the image of the hand tattoo and penned: "@kimhattan I love you."

Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a huge fan following, keeps her followers updated with regular posts on social media.