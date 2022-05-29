Katie Price invites fans' wrath

Former glamour model Katie Price has received flak from fans as for allegedly 'photoshopping' snap of her son Harvey on his 20th birthday.

Harvey, who was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability, turned 20 on Friday (May 27).



Taking to Instagram, Katie posted a sweet snap of the young chap, captioning: "My handsome son still can’t believe his 20."

Harvey could be seen standing outside while his mum snapped up a storm to commemorate the moment.

Although many of model's fans sent birthday wishes and prayers for Harvey on his big day, some slammed the star for supposedly "editing" the photo, with one reacted: "Editing your own son? Wow."

Someone then asked: "How has he been edited?"

To which the original commenter replied: "His whole face has been edited and completely airbrushed. This looks nothing like Harvey."

After more comments, the original commenter hit back: "I would never photoshop my child’s face to make him look totally different. Only filters to adjust the colours of the photo. Don’t be so ridiculous.

"Katie has clearly photoshopped Harvey, it looks nothing like him. She should be ashamed."

Another then echoed: "HARV doesn’t need no filter he’s GORGEOUS HARV." While another said: "Blimey she’s even heavily filtering his pics now. Why can’t people show their natural looks on line. Such a sad world."

Other fans of Katie were supportive of the celebratory birthday post and gushed over the "handsome" boy, with one penned: "He's soooo handsome, happy birthday harvey." Another went on: "Happy 20th birthday Harvey. Have a fantastic day. Handsome lad and beautiful inside and out."

"The most beautiful guy inside and out! Xx," said a third.

While an excited fan of Katie Price came in the model's support and wrote: "@katieprice you have done an amazing job bringing him up I don’t think many people truly understand how hard it is raising a child with autism especially on your own."