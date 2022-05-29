 
Sunday May 29 2022
Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away as she flaunts her killer looks in green outfit

Sunday May 29, 2022

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Afflecks breath away as she flaunts her killer looks in green outfit

Superstar Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws with her killer looks as she rocked eye-popping form-fitting green dress with an extra special meaning to her and Ben Affleck.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer and actress apparently paid a heartwarming tribute to her beau Ben Affleck with her latest outfit choice, wearing more glamorous and extravagant dresses green dress that holds a special meaning in her heart.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart previously shared how green has always been a "lucky color" for her, and her new fiancé proved just how well he knows her by proposing with a rare green diamond, making the color all the more special for her.

The Marry Me actress also left her fans in awe with her ageless beauty, looking gorgeous in a long, green dress with a fitted waist and cut-outs. 

Lopez's fans were quick to agree how well the emerald hue suits the Let's Get Loud hitmaker, writing: "Green is always golden on you!" and: "The most gorgeous woman I've ever seen," as well as: "Love the green!!!"

Affleck's sweetheart J.Lo shared her another stunning photo in a separate post, captioning: "Happy sunday everybody…"

