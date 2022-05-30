 
entertainment
Owners of Corgi dogs celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in Canada

Owners of Corgi dogs, the breed favored by Queen Elizabeth, organized a parade in Ottawa, Canada, to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

No other British monarch has ever reached 70 years on the throne and a Platinum Jubilee.

 It will be a huge international event, where the spotlight will again be on the Queen and of course how much people will see her over the four days of celebrations.

"But inevitably the world will also be watching her family, and after a difficult time for the Windsors recently, with the Prince Andrew saga and what happened with the Sussexes. In some ways it'll be a test to see how Britain is really feeling about the monarchy," wrote news.sky.com ahead of the celebrations.

